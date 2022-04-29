PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth residents can now sign up for the city’s mass alert program.

The city partnered with CivicReady to implement the program called AlertSense. It will allow city officials to alert the public through email, text message and voicemail alerts.

“Having the capability to reach citizens, employees, and other interested persons quickly and in their preferred communications vehicle will be a boon to Portsmouth’s communications efforts,” said Chief Nestor Mangubat of Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services.

City officials say the program will not replace Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Integrated Public Alert Warning System (IPAWS) alerts but be in addition to the federal alerts.

“Our community will be able to better prepare for emergency situations,” Mangubat added. “And will also have more information on city services, programs, and upcoming projects.”

The public can visit the program’s website to sign up. During that process, the public can pick a preferred language and what kind of alerts they want to receive.

Alerts include those from first responders and a variety of severe weather options.

To sign up for the alerts, visit the program’s website.