Portsmouth firefighters rescue kittens outside of WAVY-TV 10

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s no secret that 10 On Your Side loves animals — so when WAVY News 10 Anchor Anita Blanton and other employees spotted kittens in a drain outside of the WAVY-TV 10 studios Friday night, we knew we had to do something.

Blanton made a call to Portsmouth Fire and Rescue around 7 p.m. asking what we should do to get them out safely. Instead of offering some tips, they hopped in a truck and arrived within minutes to help.

It took hours to successfully get the two stubborn kittens out of the drain, but the firefights stopped at nothing.

10 On Your Side would like to give a big thanks to the heroes at Station 1 and Station 4 for their dedication to rescuing the kittens that we have lovingly (but not officially) named Slater and Rader.

The firefighters plan to take the kittens to a shelter on Saturday. 10 On Your Side will keep you updated on which one they are taken to and if they can be adopted.