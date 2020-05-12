Peninsula YMCAs hold food donation drive-thrus

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — YMCAs across the Virginia Peninsula held food donation drives Tuesday to give back to the community.

The centers have been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but staff have been busy doing their part to continue to help the community.

“We provide childcare, food drives, blood drives throughout the year already, but we’re more excited that we can be more a part of the community during this pandemic,” said Michael Bennett, who is the YMCA of the Virginia Peninsula’s regional director and executive director for Victory Family YMCA in Yorktown.

Volunteers from the board of directors and staff worked from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday to collect the donations from residents who dropped them off at three different locations in Yorktown and Williamsburg.

“We’re the ninth YMCA in our association that’s doing this over the last couple of weeks. We’ve collected over 9,500 pounds of food and 6,300 dollars of money in donations. We’re able to serve close to 4,000 people that way a week,” Bennett said.

He says the YMCA stepped up in this way because they’re a part of the community and working with the Peninsula Foodbank through these donation drives allows them to help those in need.

“For me personally, it gives me a lot of joy because we always have a community but people are in need right now. They’re hurting,” he said.

A number of members dropped off food to help.

Staff says they’re always hearing from members about when they’ll be opening.

“Our members miss us and we miss the members. Our staff, some are working from home. We’re beginning to come back to our centers and be open. We’re excited to see them again as well as our staff and we’re making sure our places are safe and clean,” he said.

Tuesday was the last scheduled day for the food donation drive but Bennett says people can still donate financially.

