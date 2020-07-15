Peninsula Health District looking for small dog after biting someone

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Department of Health’s Peninsula Health District is looking for a small black and white dog that bit a person on Monday.

The incident happened on July 13 in the 9100 block of Diascund Road in James City County.

If the dog is not found, the victims may have to undergo post-exposure treatment for the prevention of rabies.

PHD officials said that once found — the dog will not be taken away from its owner, only placed on an in-home confinement period of 10 days.

Anyone who has seen an animal that fits the description in the specified area, is asked to contact the Peninsula Health District – Williamsburg Area Environmental Health Office at 757-603-4277.

If it’s after normal business hours, contact James City County Animal Control at 757-253-1800

“Residents are reminded to report all exposures, enjoy wildlife from a distance, and make sure their family pets are vaccinated and protected against the rabies virus,” said Peninsula Health District officials. “Virginia state law requires that dogs and cats be vaccinated between three and four months of age, and thereafter, to maintain protection against rabies.”

