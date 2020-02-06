Peer Recovery Program helps out at local event for the homeless on Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — City volunteers worked at Scope Wednesday morning to help the homeless. One of those volunteers was Raymond Barnes.

At this time fourteen years ago, Barnes was homeless and drug addicted. Today you can find him helping those in shoes he once wore.

That’s what he did at event held Wednesday called Project Homeless Connect, it’s an initiative that links homeless people and drug users with local aiding resources.

A event Raymond says wasn’t around when he needed it.

That’s why he became a leader of the city’s Peer Recovery Services. The group is made up of former victims of homeless and drug addiction who’ve recovered. They work together to create an off the record outreach program run by people who get it.

One part of what they do is drive around during events like Project Homeless Connect to transport people they find to and from the location.

Men and women working with Peer Recovery say the difference between them and similar groups, is that they’ve been there before.

They believe that shared common ground is a connection that can’t be simulated.

If you would like to work with the group, or think you could use their help, click here.

