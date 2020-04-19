Panera donates pastries and bread to Portsmouth church

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Panera Bread donated pastries and bread products to St. John’s Episcopal Church in Portsmouth on Saturday.
Portsmouth Mayor John Rowe took to Facebook to express his gratitude and to let the community know the church will have a table set up outside with the donations for those in need.
The church is located at the corner of corner of Washington Street and London Street across from Worthington Square.
