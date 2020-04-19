Panera donates pastries and bread to Portsmouth church

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 05: A sign marks the location of a Panera Bread restaurant on May 5, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. The company said today it has eliminated or intends to eliminate by the end of 2016 a list of more than 150 artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners and preservatives from food served in its U.S. restaurants. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Panera Bread donated pastries and bread products to St. John’s Episcopal Church in Portsmouth on Saturday.

Portsmouth Mayor John Rowe took to Facebook to express his gratitude and to let the community know the church will have a table set up outside with the donations for those in need.

The church is located at the corner of corner of Washington Street and London Street across from Worthington Square.

