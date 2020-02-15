Over 1 million Girl Scout Cookies arrive in Hampton Roads

Photo courtesy of the Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – More than 1 million boxes of Girl Scout Cookies were distributed at three locations across Hampton Roads Saturday morning.

Cookie drop-offs were at Thomas Nelson Community College in Hampton, Harrison’s Moving and Storage at in Chesapeake, and Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach.

Girl Scout troops will be distributing these cookies to customers who have pre-ordered and plan to order.

Cookie lovers can expect to see cookie booths in neighborhoods starting February 16.

Photo courtesy of the Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast.

Photo courtesy of the Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast.

In addition to Girl Scout volunteers, community groups were also at the drop-off locations to help unload cookies.

Girl Scouts in Virginia will be selling Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Shortbread, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich, S’mores, Lemonades, Thanks-a-Lot, Caramel Chocolate Chip and the all-new Lemon-Ups.

Girl Scout Cookie season runs through the end of March.

The official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app makes finding your favorite Girl Scout Cookies easier. Just download and install the free app on your device and press “Find Cookies Now!”