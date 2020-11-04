Organization hands out goodie bags to Hampton voters

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A local organization spent Election Day making sure voters knew they were appreciated for casting their ballots.

Last week, United and Empowered Care, Inc. worked with Empower All to provide rides to early voting. On Tuesday, employees of the organization stood outside two polling precincts in Hampton to pass out goodie bags to voters.

“We wanted to make sure they had something,” said Executive Director Valda Claiborne. “That if they were standing outside, they had chips, water. They had something to eat.”

Claiborne and half a dozen others stood outside Bethel High School giving the bags to voters, while employees of her sister organization Serenity C&C stood outside Saunders Elementary School.

While there were no lines, Claiborne said there was a constant flow of people coming and going all day.

“They’re thankful,” she said. “They’re thankful for the snacks, and that we’re out here to acknowledge their vote.”

The group passed out about 400 goodie bags to show support to voters, said Vickie R. Williams-Cullins. She is on the board of United and Empowered Care, Inc.

“It’s not about the amount of people you impact, but it’s that you’re having an impact on the community,” she said. “We want you to know the community supports you in this very critical, critical election. Who you support is your business, but we want you to make sure you know you’re supported by us.”

