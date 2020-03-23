Operation Smile donates thousands of masks and gloves to local hospital due to shortage

Operation Smile donates thousands of masks and gloves to local hospital to help with shortage

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — In an effort to help with the shortage of personal protection equipment as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, Operation Smile donated thousands of masks and gloves to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital this past week.

The donation came after CEO of Sentara Princess Ann Hospital Paul Gaden reached out asking for support.

Operation Smile is one of the largest nonprofit, volunteer based, medical organizations that provides surgery to people born with cleft lip or palate conditions. With most facilities closing to prevent the virus spread, the organization was happy to offer their support.

In response, they donated 1,800 face masks and 4,500 gloves, according to statement released on Saturday.

“We are grateful as Operation Smile is a neighbor who stepped-up to help us help the community. These donated supplies are much needed as we deal with this global health pandemic,” said Gaden.

Operation Smile donates thousands of masks and gloves to local hospital to help with shortage (photo credit Operation Smile)

The donated supplies were originally donated to Operation Smile by two of its corporate partners Ansell and Henry Schein, both of which were supportive of their donated items being passed along to help prepare and protect local hospital medical professionals.

