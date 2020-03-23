Operation Smile donates thousands of masks and gloves to local hospital due to shortage

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Operation Smile donates thousands of masks and gloves to local hospital to help with shortage

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — In an effort to help with the shortage of personal protection equipment as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, Operation Smile donated thousands of masks and gloves to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital this past week.

The donation came after CEO of Sentara Princess Ann Hospital Paul Gaden reached out asking for support.

Operation Smile is one of the largest nonprofit, volunteer based, medical organizations that provides surgery to people born with cleft lip or palate conditions. With most facilities closing to prevent the virus spread, the organization was happy to offer their support.

In response, they donated 1,800 face masks and 4,500 gloves, according to statement released on Saturday.

“We are grateful as Operation Smile is a neighbor who stepped-up to help us help the community. These donated supplies are much needed as we deal with this global health pandemic,” said Gaden.

  • Operation Smile donates thousands of masks and gloves to local hospital to help with shortage (photo credit Operation Smile)
  • Operation Smile donates thousands of masks and gloves to local hospital to help with shortage (photo credit Operation Smile)
  • Operation Smile donates thousands of masks and gloves to local hospital to help with shortage (photo credit Operation Smile)

The donated supplies were originally donated to Operation Smile by two of its corporate partners Ansell and Henry Schein, both of which were supportive of their donated items being passed along to help prepare and protect local hospital medical professionals.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories