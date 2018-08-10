Operation School Supplies: Helping Students

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s that time of year where Back to School is fresh on the minds of everyone, and we want all children to feel confident and ready to learn. That’s why we here at WAVY-TV 10 are so passionate about Operation School Supplies, but we can’t do it alone. We need your help.

As students fill the halls this year, it’s important for them to know we have their backs and also, their backpacks.

“When children are coming in, in the morning, I see some of them just trying to carry their supplies or some of them might have it stuffed in a plastic bag,” says Deborah Laurent, a teacher at Simonsdale Elementary School in Portsmouth.

Deborah says it’s amazing the confidence a new, donated book bag can give a student.

“As soon as they realize you really are meeting that need, and they really can pick from several book bags and get one that they like, it just does your heart so much good to see a smile happening and to see their pride in being able to wear a book bag just like everyone else.”

Let’s talk about what goes in the book bag.

“Spiral notebooks, we really need them, and just so many pencils, pens, and scissors at times,” says Deborah.

Think paper, glue sticks, crayons…Deborah says no amount is too much.

“We’re always in need of supplies. So it may look like a lot but it really goes quickly.”

Always the teacher, Deborah says she uses Operation School Supplies not only as way to give to children in need, but as a way to show the importance of kindness.

“I try to relate that giving nature to our students as an example as how they should be giving also.”

Your donations make a difference and set children up for success.

“Thank you. Thank you so much, and thank you for WAVY-TV 10 for pulling it all together and making sure people are aware of the program. It has really been such an asset for our students here.”

Operation School Supplies runs through August. We’ll be out helping to collect donations every Friday, but you can drop off donations any time at Office Depot and Office Max stores around Hampton Roads.