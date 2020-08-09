One man dead, one man suffering life-threatening injuries following overnight crash in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — One man is dead and another man was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following an overnight accident in Hampton.
Hampton Police say they received the call for the accident shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of West Queen Street.
One man was pronounced dead on the scene and a second man was transported to a local hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries.
Queen Street was closed for several hours from both directions from Salters Creek Road to Hampton High School following the crash.
