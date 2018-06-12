10 On Your Side showcases impact local broadcasters make in communities

Tuesday, June 12, 2018, WAVY TV 10 is joining stations across the country to showcase community involvement and illustrate the key roles broadcasters play in local communities.

This is just a sample of some of the many ways 10 On Your Side has made a difference in the Hampton Roads community over the past year:

Founder’s Day – In 2017, 36 WAVY TV 10 employees donated nearly 100 community service hours For Founder’s Day. Our station partnered with Meals on Wheels and delivered food to those in need in the Norfolk area. In addition, staff members sorted through clothing at the For Kids Thrifts Store Mojo and packaged 900 meals at the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia. Later this week, WAVY TV 10 will donate the time of employees for this important initiative, partnering again with Meals on Wheels. Employees will also help beautify parks in Virginia Beach and Newport News.

Excited 4 Friday already as we fine tune plans 4 our Annual Founders Day Of Caring @WAVY_News ! My team had a blast last year in Suffolk w/ @_MealsOnWheels ! This year even more service opps were added on! It’s going to be a great day! #BroadcastGood #NexstarCares #10OnYourSide pic.twitter.com/GPEtd8bANc— Anita Blanton (@AnitaWAVY) June 12, 2018

Clear the Shelters – 10 On Your Side is excited to participate in Clear the Shelters again in 2018. During last year’s month-long initiative, more than 2,000 animals were adopted at either low-cost or no cost, thanks to 15 participating Hampton Roads shelters. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, August 18 and 10 On Your Side hopes to find even more forever homes for local pets.

Operation School Supplies – As this school year comes to a close for local students, 10 On Your Side is already busy working to help get the next year off to a successful start. Operation School Supplies helped distribute more than 75,000 school supply items to 12 participating school districts across our region last year. Look for details on this year’s campaign coming soon.

Coats for Families – Each winter 10 On Your Side helps thousands of families in Hampton Roads stay warm thanks to the generosity of our community. Our Coats for Families mission has been growing strong for more than 25 years now. Last year, 10 On Your Side collected more than 6,000 coats from the Southside to the Peninsula for children, teens and adults across the region.

Love working at a station that helps our furry friends! This Friday is Founder’s Day and then next month we’ll be participating in #ClearTheShelters again! #10OnYourSide #BroadcastGood #NexstarCares @WAVY_News https://t.co/iOZpHus9QK— Ashley Baylor WAVY (@Ash_Baylor) June 12, 2018