Officials in Newport News host annual ‘Cops and Kids’ event

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Children in Newport News got the chance to, “Shop with a Cop,” on Saturday.

It was part of the annual Cops and Kids shopping event. 18 children received 150-dollars to buy what they wanted.

Members of the Newport News Police Department, the Newport News Sheriff’s Office, and the Newport News Parks Division joined the children to shop the aisles at a local Walmart.

Photo courtesy of the Newport News Police Department.

The gifts will be wrapped and put under the tree, for the children to open on Christmas morning.

