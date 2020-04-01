OBX community rallies to provide two free dinners weekly in light of coronavirus

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — The Outer Banks community has announced they are working together to provide free dinners, community-wide, twice per week.

The idea was sparked by John and Sue Woolard of Rooster’s Southern Kitchen to start the weekly dinners after realizing the economic impact of coronavirus.

“Our initial concern was that there will be many people without adequate or suitable food for their families… Our hope is to serve a minimum of 500 meals per night at no charge. This is meant for anyone who would benefit from a couple meals per week.” Sue Woolard | Rooster’s Southern Kitchen, Community Curbside Suppers

The initiative has been fondly named ‘Community Curbside Suppers’ and the first date of service is set for Thursday, April 2 at 4:30 p.m.

After the first dinner, the rest will be continuously held Mondays and Thursdays 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Meals will be offered to Outer Banks neighbors at no charge, in the parking lot of Rooster’s Southern Kitchen located at MP 8 ¾ in Kill Devil Hills.

The announcement for the curbside pick-up program came just one day after Dare County said they had their first confirmed case of coronavirus in their area.

Curbside pick-up will be set up and volunteers will be in place to pass out meals. The drive-up service allows people to receive meals with minimal contact and without leaving the vehicle.

The group has also put into place an area for cyclists and pedestrians to collect their food with minimal contact.

Those volunteering with the suppers will be screened by healthcare professionals before they may participate.

If you would like to assist financially in sponsoring or volunteer with the ‘Community Curbside Suppers’, click here.

