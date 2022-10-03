HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Flooding streets are part of life in Hampton Roads, but if you’ve lived here a while, you may notice it’s getting worse.

“If you look 20 years ago, the sea level now in 2022 is about four inches higher,” said ODU Institute for Coastal Adaptation and Resilience Executive Director, Jessica Whitehead.

While that may not seem like a lot, in a case like Monday afternoon, Jessica Whitehead said it can add up and she predicts it will continue to get worse with sea level rise accelerating up to four feet by the year 2100.

“That’s well out of my lifetime, but I’ve got a 5th grader so we’re talking about certainly his lifetime being able to try and manage it,” she told 10 On Your Side.

Several local cities are taking steps to prepare for the future. Norfolk is working with the Army Corps of Engineers on millions of dollars worth of projects as part of the Coastal Storm Risk Management Study.

Hampton is building resilience into its comprehensive plans and Virginia Beach passed a storm water referendum last fall.

Those who worry about the water in their own neighborhood now can also take steps to help themselves.

“Coming out of this event this afternoon, if you had damage go out take pictures, take lots of pictures,” Whitehead said. This will help if you have flood insurance. If you don’t have flood insurance, consider getting it. Your homeowners policy will not cover damage from flooding.



Whitehead also recommends you find a flood map and determine whether you’re in a flood zone and understand the roads you drive. A lot of jurisdictions are working with the Waze app to help you navigate in real-time.



“It works pretty well. I drove down Llewellyn Ave. this morning myself a little bit skeptical about Waze saying it was clear, but it was absolutely clear at the time.”

If you tend to lose power, restock your disaster kit and if you make it out of this event untouched, Whitehead said to remember, “Hurricane season runs until November 30. This is a really good reminder that it’s better to be over-prepared and underwhelmed than it is to be under-prepared and sorry.”