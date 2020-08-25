‘Nourishing neighbors’: Local food bank announces new initiative to fight food insecurity

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore recently announced a new program designed to bring much-needed food to vulnerable communities.

Food bank officials say because of coronavirus and its financial impacts, the food insecurity rate in local kids is expected to increase by 75 percent.

“Nourishing Our Neighbors” is an initiative created to assist those children by supplementing pre-existing food programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The food bank will work with community partners, social services and school officials to find families who are struggling, especially in communities where low access to food may be intensified by COVID-19.

From mid-March to the end of July, the food bank says they have distributed more than 6.5 million meals to individuals experiencing food insecurity in the community.

After these areas are mapped out, the group plans to use several distribution tactics including drive-thru mobile pantries, grab-n-go meal options at childcare facilities, or drop-n-go delivery in low-income neighborhoods.

