Norfolk’s Slover Library offers ‘Adulting 101’ classes

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you feel like you need a refresher on life, Slover Library in Norfolk may have just the thing for you. This week it’s hosting its first Adulting 101 class.

In part one, students will learn about finances, job interviews, and side businesses. The class will cover everything from how to budget, get out of debt, make the most of job interviews, and how to earn extra money on the side. Part one is Saturday December 7th at 2 P.M.

On Saturday December 14th, part two will cover daily life and fixing everything. Students will learn about healthy shopping and eating, cooking basic meals, the tools needed to fix almost everything, and how to read laundry tags. That class also begins at 2 P.M.

The classes are free, but you will need to sign up for a ticket on the class’s facebook page.

facebook page link: https://www.facebook.com/events/746730925846623/