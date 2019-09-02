Norfolk Police host 3rd annual ‘Five-O and Fades’ event

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Kids got free hair cuts at the 3rd annual Five-O and Fades event on Sunday with the Norfolk Police Department.

It’s a partnership Norfolk Police started with barbers across Hampton Roads.

Eighteen barbers volunteered their time to give haircuts to school-aged boys from five to 18 years old.

The third annual event was held at the Southside Stem Academy at Campostella.

The first 300 boys who got haircuts also got a backpack.

Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone says its all about giving kids confidence heading back to school.

“There’s nothing like going into any environment, I don’t care if you’re a kid, a teenager or a grown man going into a environment with a fresh hair cut you feel good about yourself, your mind is open,” said Boone.

The event was held like a block party with games, free food and activities for everyone to enjoy.

Norfolk State University’s basketball team will be hosting their third annual back to school event on Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Joseph Echols Hall.

They’ll be giving out free school supplies and have activities for the kids.