NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – On Sunday Norfolk PD’s Recruit Class 106 delivered presents to over 80 children at St. Mary’s Home just in time for the holidays.

The department made the delivery in a makeshift sleigh loaded with presents.

It’s the smile of a child that brings joy, and inspired our future #NorfolkPD 👮🏽‍♀️👮‍♂️’s to lead with their hearts! Recruit Class 106 delivered presents to children at St. Mary’s Home in #NorfolkVA . Opening 🎁 🎁 & trying out new toys was fun for all! pic.twitter.com/VU1un6Z9yy — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) December 22, 2019

The crew added on facebook, “everyone had fun opening gifts and trying out their new toys.”

Recruit Class 106 is learning culture and tradition for Norfolk’s community engagement and outreach.

Photo courtesy of the Norfolk Police Department.

Photo courtesy of the Norfolk Police Department.

Photo courtesy of the Norfolk Police Department.

Photo courtesy of the Norfolk Police Department.

Photo courtesy of the Norfolk Police Department.

Photo courtesy of the Norfolk Police Department.

Stay with WAVY.com.