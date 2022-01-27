Norfolk, Newport News community vaccine and testing centers closed for second weekend due to snow

They will both close at 4 p.m. on Friday, as well.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As snow and winter weather move into Hampton Roads for the second weekend in a row, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has closed the community vaccine and testing centers in Norfolk and Newport News.

The Norfolk site at Military Circle Mall and the Newport News site at the Sherwood Shopping Center will be closed Saturday and Sunday, January 29 and 30 due to expected inclement weather.

They will both close at 4 p.m. on Friday, as well.

Both sites are expected to be open on Monday with their regular hours.

Those who need to reschedule a testing appointment can do so at vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappoints.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics. Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.