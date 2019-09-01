Norfolk-native who survived cancer celebrates 100th birthday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A well-known Norfolk-native celebrated 100 years of life Saturday afternoon.

Family and friends gathered at Town Point Club to celebrate the birthday of Mildred Graves.

Graves is the co-founder of Graves Funeral Home, a retired Norfolk Public Schools teacher and local philanthropist.

In her 100 years of life, she has survived breast cancer, a brain tumor and a heart attack — earning the nickname of “Mildred the Miracle.”

Graves has lived in the same Norfolk home for 55 years.

10 On Your Side sat down with Graves to get her advice on living a long and healthy life

Graves said, “the most important thing is keeping busy, doing things, eating properly is one of course.”

She also says she learned later in life that laughter is the best medicine, and tries to find something every day to laugh about.

Happy birthday, Mildred!