Norfolk man stops for breakfast in Suffolk, wins $100,000 from Virginia Lottery game

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Would you like a side of $100,000 with your scrambled eggs in the morning?

That’s what one Norfolk man got when stopped for breakfast at Bennett’s Creek Farm Market and Deli in Suffolk last month.

While he was at the deli, Gilbert Harris picked up a ticket from the Virginia Lottery’s “Cash 5” game .

The Lottery says he matched all five numbers in ticket drawing on July 25.

Harris discovered he had won when he checked the winning numbers on the Lottery’s mobile app.

“I said, ‘Wait a minute – I have all five numbers!’” Harris told the Lottery. “I didn’t believe I would be that calm.” He has no immediate plans for his winnings.

According to the Lottery, Cash 5 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.