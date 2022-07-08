NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk International Airport (ORF) will be hosting a job fair on July 12.

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Arrivals Terminal Lobby near baggage carousel 5.

The following companies are hiring for either full-time or part-time positions:

Unifi (Breeze Airways, Delta Air Lines and Frontier Airlines) Ground Operations Agents



United Ground Express (United Airlines) Ground Operations Agents



HMSHost – Airport Restaurants Bartenders, Burger King crew members, Cashiers, Cooks, Dishwashers, Servers, Starbucks Baristas

Hudson Group – Airport Retail Stores Sales Associates, Stock Associates, Supervisor

Enterprise Holdings – Alamo, Enterprise, National Car Rental Customer Service Representatives, Entry-level Operation Managers, Rental Sales Agents, Vehicle Service Agents, Shuttle Drivers

Huntleigh USA – Skycaps and Associated Services Passenger Service Attendants

Applicants are asked to bring two valid government-issued IDs as well as several copies of their resumes. Employment will be conditional on a successful 10-year background check.

For more information, check out the ORF job fair page.