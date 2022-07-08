NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk International Airport (ORF) will be hosting a job fair on July 12.

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Arrivals Terminal Lobby near baggage carousel 5.

The following companies are hiring for either full-time or part-time positions:

  • Unifi (Breeze Airways, Delta Air Lines and Frontier Airlines)
    • Ground Operations Agents
  • United Ground Express (United Airlines)
    • Ground Operations Agents
  • HMSHost – Airport Restaurants
    • Bartenders, Burger King crew members, Cashiers, Cooks, Dishwashers, Servers, Starbucks Baristas
  • Hudson Group – Airport Retail Stores
    • Sales Associates, Stock Associates, Supervisor
  • Enterprise Holdings – Alamo, Enterprise, National Car Rental
    • Customer Service Representatives, Entry-level Operation Managers, Rental Sales Agents, Vehicle Service Agents, Shuttle Drivers
  • Huntleigh USA – Skycaps and Associated Services
    • Passenger Service Attendants

Applicants are asked to bring two valid government-issued IDs as well as several copies of their resumes. Employment will be conditional on a successful 10-year background check.

For more information, check out the ORF job fair page.