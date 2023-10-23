NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk will host Community Connect 2023 at Harbor Park this weekend. Visit the stadium at 150 Park Ave, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday.

Digital Host Sarah Goode spoke to Mamie B. Johnson, who represents Ward 3 on the Norfolk City Council, in a Community Chat about the city of Norfolk’s community events taking place this month. Find out more by watching the full conversation in the video player on this page.

This year is the 3rd annual Community Connect Day. Johnson says this year is expected to be even bigger than last year.

This annual gathering will have a variety of community organizations, vendors and resources for the community to learn more. It will have entertainment from trunk or treat, face painting, zumba and more. Costumes are encouraged for the event.

Here are photos from last year’s event, below.

The event is free and open to the public.

Find out more information about the events from the Community Chat in the video player on this page.