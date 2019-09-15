Norfolk Fire-Rescue is looking for applicants, hosting open houses

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire-Rescue is hiring, and the recruitment period opens Sunday, Sept. 15.

You can apply to be a firefighter recruit, which is for applicants with no experience, or a fire-only recruit, which is for applicants with prior EMS experience.

The recruitment period will be open for eight weeks.

According to the city, firefighters work 24-hour shifts on a rotating schedule.

A typical firefighter works 10 days per month, spending 12 hours on an ambulance and 12 hours on a fire apparatus during that 24-hour shift.

Benefits include vacation and sick time, medical and dental insurance plans, disability coverage plans and retirement plans.

There will open houses on Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21 for people who want more information. They’ll be held at Station 1 at 450 St. Paul’s Boulevard.

You can register for the open houses here.