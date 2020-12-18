Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center offering Holiday Adoption Special

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center is offering a “Meowy Christmas,” adoption special for any animal for just $35 from Dec. 19 through Jan. 2.

Those interested are also encouraged to schedule a time for an in-person visit through WaitWhile.

The Animal Center says there are limits on the number of people in the building to maintain COVID-19 safety precautions, visitors and staff are required to wear masks.

NACC said they will provide adoption counseling by phone or email to accommodate social distancing guidelines. You can visit virtually at www.norfolk.gov/nacc to see the adoptable animals.

The public is encouraged to donate wet or dry food to NACC’s pet pantry and, “help furry families stay together.”

The shelter said in a press release, they can always use towels and blankets for cat condos and dog kennels.

In addition, you can find an Amazon wishlist and many more ways to help with the amazing Friends of Norfolk Animal Care Center, in supporting the adoption promotion.

Latest Posts