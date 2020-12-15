Nonprofit joins with Hampton Roads organizations to collect shoes for youth in local group homes, detention centers

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Several organizations are joining forces to collect sneakers for youth in need in Hampton Roads.

Social Society U (SSU), a lifestyle nonprofit that “serves as a hub for college prep resources,” is working with Beautiful Black People of Hampton University and Balling for Peace to collect shoes during the Christmas season.

The shoes will go to youth who live in group homes and are housed in detention centers in Hampton Roads.

Those who wish to donate should mail new or gently-used sneakers Luxury Tress, 701 Mariners Row STE 102 Newport News, VA 23606.

The deadline for donating is Dec. 21.

All styles and sizes are accepted.