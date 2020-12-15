Nonprofit joins with Hampton Roads organizations to collect shoes for youth in local group homes, detention centers

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Several organizations are joining forces to collect sneakers for youth in need in Hampton Roads.

Social Society U (SSU), a lifestyle nonprofit that “serves as a hub for college prep resources,” is working with Beautiful Black People of Hampton University and Balling for Peace to collect shoes during the Christmas season.

The shoes will go to youth who live in group homes and are housed in detention centers in Hampton Roads.

Those who wish to donate should mail new or gently-used sneakers Luxury Tress, 701 Mariners Row STE 102 Newport News, VA 23606.

The deadline for donating is Dec. 21.

All styles and sizes are accepted.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10