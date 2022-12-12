Irving, TX and Portsmouth, VA (December 12, 2022) – The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation and WAVY-TV and WVBT-TV, announced Monday that the Foundation will donate $10,000 to United Way of South Hampton Roads. The donation will be designated to the Hope & Healing Fund.

On November 22, a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia killing six and injuring others. United Way of South Hampton Roads launched the Hope & Healing Fund to support the hope and healing of the broader community impacted by the tragedy. The funds raised will support solutions centered on mental health and violence prevention and 100% of the funds will go toward this effort.

“We are so grateful for WAVY’s partnership and their support of this initiative to foster the hope and healing of the broader community impacted by the tragedy in Chesapeake,” said Kelsey Mohring, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at United Way of South Hampton Roads. “This gift demonstrates not only WAVY’s unwavering commitment to the community but their understanding of the need for collaborative solutions around mental health and violence prevention.”

“We live, work and report on behalf of this community every day. When tragedy strikes, it’s also our responsibility to help the community heal,” said Carol Ward, Vice President and General Manager of WAVY-TV/WVBT. “By partnering with the United Way of South Hampton Roads, we hope to raise much needed awareness to the difficulties that impact all of Hampton Roads. Giving back to the communities served by Nexstar across the country is core to the company’s mission, and we are honored that the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation is making this donation in recognition of the deep relationship between WAVY-TV/WVBT-FOX43, and United Way of South Hampton Roads.”

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation’s mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media and its subsidiaries do business. The foundation was originally established in 1958 and it makes donations of approximately $350,000 annually.