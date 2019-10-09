Newport News schools reach ‘all-time high’ on graduation rates, highest among 7 cities

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — More students in Newport News Public Schools are graduating on-time than ever before.

For the class of 2019, the graduation rate was nearly 94.8%, that’s up nearly 22% from 2008 and more than 3 percentage points above the state average.

It’s also the highest rate among districts in Hampton Roads’ seven cities.

Chesapeake 93.8

Hampton 92.7

Newport News 94.8

Norfolk 82.9

Portsmouth 85.2

Suffolk 90.3

Virginia Beach 93.9

Eight years ago, Newport News Public Schools were facing a drop-out rate of 12%. The drop-out rate from this spring’s last class was less than 2%.

Courtesy of Newport News Public Schools

The school division credits the fall of drop-out rates to a national award-winning prevention and recovery program. They say it was established just after the class of 2008.

“Through innovative teaching and learning, high expectations, rigorous content and persistent support, students in Newport News Public Schools are moving beyond the minimum standards and are graduating college, career and citizen-ready.” Representative with the Newport News Public Schools

The school division adds that the class of 2019 earned over $56.4 million in awards and scholarships from universities, colleges and military institutions throughout the country.

For the full release sent out by NNPS, click here.