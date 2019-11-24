Newport News community comes together to feed 5,000 people

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Lending a hand to those in need. That was the goal of several events across Hampton Roads on Saturday.

From the Southside to the Peninsula, volunteers stepped up to make sure everyone can have a Thanksgiving meal this year.

In Virginia Beach and Portsmouth, volunteers handed out the makings of a delicious dinner.

Meanwhile, in Newport News, the Goal was to feed 5,000 people.

Saturday was the 20th year for the Feeding 5,000 event and organizers say the turnout was record-breaking despite the cold and the rain.

Andrew Shannon says the event Saturday is the seed with food fellowship and of course music.

“It’s nice knowing that they come out here in this weather to feed people who might not have it, or if they do have it they don’t have a lot of it,” said resident Zorie Cockrell.

Thousand came out to support the community and make positive connections with each other.

Most people think we have a bad community, but seeing all of this knowing that they got together to put this together to feed people is having a good positive image on our community and saying that our community is good,” said Cockrell.

The impression isn’t only for the kids like Zorie and her friends Shannon says it is for everyone.

“We can bring everybody together as one no judgment zone and we’re able to bring professionals together, presidents CEO’s elected officials, from the homeless to the congressman. Everyone comes here together for a day of celebration,” said Shannon

He says the turnout every year proves it is needed.

“We know that in darkness all it takes is one light. One light can illuminate a room of darkness and we believe that this light in feeding 5,000 is a light that illuminates not only the day but it helps to illuminate the passions of the community throughout the year.” Andrew Shannon, Event Coordinator

Shannon says they are also planning a feeding day in December for Christmas.

