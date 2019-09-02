New restaurant hopes to move forward after history of violence

Hampton, Va. (WAVY) –The CJ&J Island Cafe is officially open for business on Big Bethel Road.

The Jamaican style restaurant is located in between the AMC Hampton Towne Centre theater and Chuck E. Cheese.

New business owner Jadean ‘Jay’ Jackson said he and his wife selected this location because of the nearby businesses.

Jackson says family is the heart of the business, as each letter in the restaurant name represents the his three young children.

“We took this, to build something for them in the future. This is really about our children,” New business owner Jadean ‘Jay’ Jackson

The location has a troubled past. Hampton police have responded to this address several times before.

In 2018, officers say someone shot into the Catch and Release bar and grill.

Then earlier this year, 10 On Your Side reported a man was stabbed inside of the restaurant.

Jackson said that won’t happen here at this new Jamaican restaurant.

“The prior establishment was a nightclub. We do not intend on having a nightclub. We plan on a reasonable closing time in accordance with our local businesses and welcome a family environment.” New business owner Jadean ‘Jay’ Jackson

He says safety is a top priority with cameras inside of the restaurant.

“We want people to feel safe, of course. We want people to feel welcomed and happy. We’re a family environment and we want them to know that,” he said.

Jackson also plans to expand and give leftover food to the homeless community. “We go to places where people are panhandling. We offer them food,” he said.