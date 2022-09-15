PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A new option for high speed internet will soon be available in parts of Hampton Roads.

Lumos, a Virginia-based company, has just received approval from two local cities to begin installing its fiber technology.

The company has announced a plan to lay down more than 760 miles of new fiber optic technology in our region, in the areas shaded in blue in this image.

Image provided by Lumos.

According to the company, most of these areas are currently served by cable infrastructure, which lacks the capacity and upload speeds many look for today.

Chesapeake and Portsmouth just signed off the company’s $83 million plan Tuesday night. It’ll take the company roughly two years to set up their service. Construction is expected to begin next year.

As you can see on the map, Lumos will also be available in some Virginia Beach communities.

“We are very excited to be able to serve the underserved. Bringing fiber which was shown during the pandemic to be so important to school kids, to those who work from home, to telehealth, etc.,” said Lumos representative Catherine Mosley.

The cost for this service will depend on what you want. 10 On Your Side is told that if you select the internet plan that promises around 500 megabits per second, considered by many in the industry as very fast, it’ll cost around $40 a month. Click here to see what the service costs in areas currently served by Lumos.