PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For the fourth year, NBA Star and Portsmouth native Dorian Finney-Smith hosted a turkey drive to give back to his hometown.

Finney-Smith and The Finney Family First Foundation provided local families with turkeys and Thanksgiving groceries. On Saturday, Nov. 18, they served 150 families in the Portsmouth, VA area during the turkey drive at Manor High School.

Here are photos from the 4th annual event, below.

Photo courtesy of The Finney Family First Foundation.

Find out more information about The Finney Family First Foundation at finneyfamilyfirstfoundation.com.