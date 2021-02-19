Navy veteran makes her dream come true by helping families

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — One night, two months ago, Brenda Holloway of Hampton had a dream.

“Children — it was pretty much children, and God showed me they needed help,” said Holloway.

The Navy veteran got to work right away, using her own funds to purchase items for babies. Her sister pitched in and so did her church, Zion Rising Christian Fellowship.

Holloway says Zion Rising shares space with Hampton Church of the Nazarene at 32 Tide Mill Lane in Hampton.

(Photo courtesy: Brenda Holloway)

Holloway’s dream gave birth to Babies Nest, a one-stop-shop for babies that includes diapers of all sizes and free items for newborns.

“I have from newborn to threes. I have threes – fours – fives, wipes, onesies. You’ll see socks, shoes clothes, little toys, bibs, and blankets,” Holloway said proudly.

She’s on a mission to show people in the community love as so many systems have failed during the pandemic.





image edited to remove incorrect phone number

“Now, people have a sense that they can’t go on. How are they going to provide for their child, their little ones, without any help? I am humbled and I am overjoyed that God has allowed me to do this for these people,” she said.

Meet her first clients:

Identical twins, Damarion and Damir who came a little early. Their mother needed help, times two!

Damarion

(Photo courtesy: Brenda Holloway)

Damir

(Photo courtesy: Brenda Holloway)

“They are our future, giving them a chance at life. Some mothers struggle to give them something that they need that is essential. I feel that giving to them now will help in the future,” she continued.

Assistance is offered by appointment only.

If you need help or if you would like to contribute, contact Babies Nest at 757-865-1916. You can learn more about Babies Nest on the non-profit’s new Facebook page.