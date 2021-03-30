Nauticus hosts virtual ‘Community Clean Up Day’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nauticus announced their plan to host a virtual “Community Clean Up” this year in place of an in-person event due to the pandemic.

On April 3, in celebration of the traveling ‘Planet or Plastic?’ participants can clean up their neighborhood, park or beach. After doing so, they’ll be able to get a discounted admission rate of $7.57 (plus tax) to Nauticus and the Battleship Wisconsin on April 3 or 4.

“This river is a community treasure and also our responsibility,” said Stephen E. Kirkland, Nauticus’ executive director. “We’re challenging the 757 to come together and make a real difference on April 3rd, but our ultimate goal is to prioritize environmental stewardship every single day of the year.”

Nauticus officials say participating in their virtual clean-up event is voluntary and solely at a participant’s own risk, including risk associated with COVID-19.

