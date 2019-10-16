Nassawadox Northampton Free Library receives 1.5 acres of property among other donations

The Northampton County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution

NASSAWADOX, Va. (WAVY) – The Northampton Free Library (NFL) in Nassawadox, Virginia has been a hub of activity recently following donations from locals

A local community group, Northampton County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), selected the location as a day of service to help clean up the property by raking a truckload of leaves and brush, a great contribution of time.

The library received more contributions from a recipient of a private donation from an individual of 1.5 acres of property behind the building to help with future growth for the active community library.

Northampton Free Library was started by volunteers and was later incorporated into the Eastern Shore Public Library System as a branch library, receiving full oversight and benefits of the bi-county system.

ESPL Library Staff recently created an exhibit of Northampton-Accomack Memorial Hospital. The archives are part of the ESPL collections.

The collections will be stored in the future Eastern Shore of Virginia Heritage Center in the new regional library in Parksley.

Visitors can see the exhibit during all hours of operation at the Nassawadox branch. Northampton Free Library is located at 7745 Seaside Road in Nassawadox, Virginia.

In addition to the library, Nassawadox is home to the Brownsville Nature Preserve of The Nature Conservancy, the Peninsula Tractor Organization Agricultural Museum, a Healthy Communities Walking Trail, and several thriving businesses.

Individuals can continue to support the Northampton Free Library with a membership to the Friends of Northampton Free Library or by making donations to ESPL designated for the library.

A library card from Northampton Free Library provides full borrowing privileges at all four ESPL system libraries that include Accomac, Cape Charles, and Chincoteague libraries.

For more information about Northampton Free Library visit espl.org or call NFL directly at (757) 414-0010.