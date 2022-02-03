‘Let’s help other parents’: Mother shares story of donating breast milk after loss of son

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — At a time when there is a dire need for donors at The King’s Daughters Milk Bank at CHKD, a local mother is sharing her story of becoming a legacy donor after her baby boy passed away when she was only 18 weeks pregnant.

“It had not even crossed my mind that I could create milk because I was like, ‘I’m only 18 weeks gestation,'” said Yamilai Diaz Ibarra.

Donating her breast milk wasn’t exactly on the mind of Yamilai as she tried to process the loss of her little boy, but after his passing in January of 2020, her body did create milk.

“We left (the hospital) Sunday, and by Monday when I woke up, I was in absolute physical pain from the engorgement of my breasts.”

So, Yamilai remembered a packet she was given before leaving the hospital. Inside was a piece of paper detailing information about The King’s Daughters Milk Bank at CHKD. She decided to give the milk bank workers a call.

“I didn’t even have anything. I didn’t even have a hand pump, absolutely nothing. They were like, ‘Oh my God. Come in. We’ll pull out a little hand pump for you, you know, this is the process. Come on, let’s show you the way.’ I went home and then I realized I was pumping a lot.”

It turns out Yamilai was an overproducer.

“As I started to remove some of this milk, and realize how much is actually coming out, I was like, ‘What am I supposed to do with all of this?’ And my partner was like, ‘Have you thought about donating?’ And I told him I think we should do it. How I rationalized this was there is no reason why Kaiden, or God, or whatever anyone might believe in, anybody in charge above, there’s no reason they gave me this much of a supply and me not donate.”

Yamilai, a Suffolk Police Officer at the time, said donating her milk was not a hard decision to make.

“We could not save Kaiden. Nothing we did would bring him home,” she added. “If he would have been here, he would have had to spend time in a NICU. Absolutely, we knew that hands down. I was like, you know what? We couldn’t bring our baby home. Let’s help other parents bring their baby home.”

For three months, Yamilai pumped guided by the women of the milk bank who she calls amazing.

“If you were to pull up the scope of their job, I mean they go way beyond that. They would send me messages, make sure I was okay, send me emails making sure, you know, do you have everything you need? Because they will provide you everything. They provide you a pump free of costs. They provide you bags for you to store. So, everything is given to you. So, they are always reaching out, making sure, like, ‘Hey are you still good with this? Do you need that? Is your pump still working? Do you need any other parts?'”

As she pumped, she healed physically and mentally.

“Pumping and donating really, really, really pushed me through those really dark days.”

Milk Bank workers say some of the sickest babies in the NICU are so tiny, they only need half a teaspoon of milk every three hours. Yamilai supplied around 16-hundred ounces.

“Those NICU babies need you,” she said.

Yamilai answered the call. Her loss ended up giving life to so many.

“A little bit of my son is allowed to carry on through those babies.”

In 2021 Yamilai gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

“Once we were able to have a rainbow baby, I decided that whatever extra I would have would still go to the bank. Those babies have to come home, because we know what it feels like for your baby to not come home.”

If you would like to help the Milk Bank in its time of need by becoming a donor, click here.