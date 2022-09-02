NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side has confirmed the Military Circle Mall in Norfolk will be providing vaccinations again, starting this month.

COVID-19 vaccinations will resume in the former Macy’s store in the mall on Saturdays, beginning September 17, according to Bob Engle with the Virginia Beach Health Department.

WAVY captured this image of a sign posted at the mall Friday showing that the COVID-19 shots will be available from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and that walk-ins will be welcome.

Sign at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk, Va. on Sept. 2, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Regina Mobley/WAVY)

This timing is critical as children head back to school and the CDC has signed off on two new boosters that take aim at the stubborn omicron subvariants. Cardiologist Dr. Keith Newby has been on the front lines of the pandemic from the beginning. He says because of the long-haul symptoms associated with COVID infections, he encourages all who qualify to get booster shots as soon as possible.

” We’re seeing these complication rates of increased shortness of breath, and long- term mental fog. In fact, I have been an advocate for vaccinating people period I don’t care what their age is because I have seen in real-time people with these long-term complications,” said Dr. Newby.

Norfolk Economic Development spokesperson Mia Byrd said in addition to COVID-19 vaccines, monkeypox vaccines will be available at the facility inside the former Macy’s.

Those free shots will be offered beginning September 12 on Mondays and Wednesdays from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Byrd said they expect to provide the monkeypox vaccinations through October.