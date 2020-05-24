Military Aviation Museum sets up drive-thru display to honor Memorial Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — For this Memorial Day weekend, the Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach is holding a drive-thru exhibit to show off some of the museum’s “fan-favorite” World War II aircraft.

The cars were able to follow in a line and drive-by 12 different planes while remaining socially distant from others.

Informational signage was posted allowing people to read about each aircraft as they drove by.

Different QR codes were on the banners so people with a smartphone could get an extra special experience.

Guests could get a behind the scenes look at pictures, videos and interviews related to the aircraft.

Director Keegan Chetwynd of the Military Aviation Museum says it was important to be able to hold this, this weekend.

“We knew we wanted to commemorate Memorial Day we wanted to find a reason to celebrate the legacy of service and sacrifice that’s so important to this country,” said Chetwynd.

Chetwynd says more than 260 cars came through the free drive-thru museum yesterday.

He says donations can be made online as well as gift shop purchases. Drivers can pick up any gift purchases at the end of the drive-thru.

The museum will be open again on Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Memorial Day.

