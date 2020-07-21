Mercy Drops Dream Center, local partners give free Monday night meals

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s no secret that COVID-19 has brought hard times for many people.

Now, several local organizations are teaming up to help ease the burden for families.

Volunteers from Roger Brown’s Restaurant and Sports Bar and Mercy Drops Dream Center handed out free food Monday evening.

Dozens of cars stopped by the Tidewater Community College campus in Portsmouth for the drive-thru event.

“If you’re in need, we’re going to have food for the next six weeks, every Monday starting from 5 to 7 [p.m.]. In August it will be 5 to 8 [p.m.] but we’ll be blessing whoever needs. We don’t ask questions, you drive through. I don’t care who you are, if you want it, hey save your money. Come here if you need some fruits, vegetables, meats and cheese and milk,” said Joe Friszolowski, founder of Mercy Drops Dream Center.

