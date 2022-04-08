PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A familiar face is now a permanent member of the evening newscasts at WAVY-TV 10!
Marielena Balouris has been named the co-anchor at 5, 6, 10 and 11 p.m. shows. She joins Tom Schaad, Chief Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson and Sports Director Craig Loper.
She first joined the WAVY-TV 10 team in August 2016 as a Multimedia Journalist (MMJ). In that role, she shot, wrote and edited her own stories. Months later, she was promoted to the weekend morning anchor.
She took her next steps with 10 On Your Side after being named the co-anchor of WAVY News 10 at 7 on Fox 43. Marielena was then part of the team that expanded that newcast to a full hour, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Marielena also reported from both the Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 Olympic games.
Before joining WAVY-TV 10, Marielena was a producer, reporter and anchor at WTAJ-TV in Pennsylvania. She previously interned at WTVO and WJLA, plus served as a staff writer at AccuWeather.
She was born and raised in Pittsburgh before traveling to Penn State University where she earned degrees in broadcast journalism and political science.
Marielena’s first day as evening anchor
Marielena in the studio
Marielena reporting in the field
Marielena in the community
Marielena at the Olympics
We could not be more proud of her continued success and wish her nothing but the best in the years ahead!
We love you! 💙