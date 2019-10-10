Man who saved 2 children from burning mobile home in VB named ‘Firefighter of the Year’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The firefighter who saved two children from a burning mobile home just weeks before Christmas was recognized for his efforts.

Mitchell “Mitch” Riley, a member of the Virginia Beach Fire Department, was named “Firefighter of the Year” during a ceremony at Landstown High School.

The fire back in December of 2018 injured three children and two adults.

Now almost a year later, his heroic move is still one for the books.

