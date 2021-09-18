Man pronounced dead following shooting on Madison Ave in Norfolk

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Norfolk Police Department Generic_1523222644040.jpg.jpg

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man is dead following a shooting on Madison Avenue in Norfolk Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 12:25 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Corprew Avenue in Norfolk.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10