Man pronounced dead following shooting on Madison Ave in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man is dead following a shooting on Madison Avenue in Norfolk Saturday afternoon.
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 12:25 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Corprew Avenue in Norfolk.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.
