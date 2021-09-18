Man pronounced dead following shooting on Madison Ave in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man is dead following a shooting on Madison Avenue in Norfolk Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 12:25 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Corprew Avenue in Norfolk.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

#NorfolkPD is currently investigating a shooting near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Corprew Avenue. A man has been pronounced deceased at the scene. Call came in around 12:24 p.m. Submit a tip https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. pic.twitter.com/FaR38lKB7K — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) September 18, 2021

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.