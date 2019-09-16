Man plans 14-mile swim across Chesapeake Bay for charitable cause

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local man is “crossing for a cause,” raising money for special needs children.

It starts with a 14-mile swim across the Chesapeake Bay.

Robert Cass is swimming to raise $50,000 to help an organization buy wheelchairs for the special needs community.

The organization is called Ainsley’s Angels. It was started by a local father who lost his daughter far too soon.

Ainsley was born with a disorder that attacked her nervous system.

Kim Rooster Rossiter, Ainsley’s Angels President, said “We watched that happen to her from when she was born, to when she passed away in 2016. She was expected to live five years, but she lived until she was 13. So, pretty special.”

Robert Cass says, “fitness is not only a gift, but a gift you can share with other people who don’t have that gift.”

So, did Cass complete the 14-mile swim?

10 On Your Side’s Laura Caso has his story and those he’s hoping to inspire Monday morning in her special report.