Local teacher applies for 25k grant to educate teens about traffic stops

(WAVY) — A local middle school PE teacher is hoping he will win a 25,000 dollar grant to help drive teens to safety.

Mike Brooks says he applied for the grant through the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Program.

If he wins, he wants to use the cash to launch a program that will educate teen drivers on how to conduct themselves in a traffic stop.

Brooks is also the founder of the organization “Men Inspiring Kids everyday,” so he gets to hear teens fears about being pulled over often.

“Some of my former students told me they get pulled over and they don’t want to get shot. That’s the first thing they say, ‘I don’t wanna be shot,'” said Brooks.

Monday morning on Wavy News 10 Today, see how he plans to drive teens to safety and how he’ll put the program together.