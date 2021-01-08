Local nonprofit aims to send 20,000 handwritten notes of love and encouragement in 2021

(WAVY) — In a time of social distancing, it often seems like human connection can be hard to find.

Local nonprofit Compassion Cards doesn’t think it needs to be that way. Their method: handwritten cards.

“Such a simple act has kept so many of us connected this year,” said Jordie DiFernando, Compassion Cards founder. “Whether that be from a stranger we send a card to, or your aunt or your cousin, you know we’ve all had to find unique ways to stay connected. I think it really has brought back the relevance of the handwritten note.”

DiFernando founded Compassion Cards back in 2014 as a way to share love and encouragement. Because of the pandemic, volunteers could no longer gather, so they adapted.

“We developed a totally contact-free volunteer program where they could sign up to do cards and they could come pick them up from us in a contact-free way,” she said.

They sent more than 18,000 cards in 2020, thanks to a lot of new volunteers.

DiFernando said, “Everybody wants to find a way to help when things get tough and Compassion Cards was such a unique and easy way for folks to have a volunteer opportunity to reach out to the grocery store clerks, or medical workers, or senior citizens.”

Their goal for 2021 is to send 20,000 cards to the people who are keeping the world turning: front-line hospital staff, teachers, grocery store employees and more.

“We have a big effort going forth in 2021 to really continue pouring love into all those people who, it’s really been highlighted for us, they’ve kept our community running for forever, but this year we’ve seen how necessary everyone is,” said DiFernando.

You can find out more information about getting involved with the group on their website.