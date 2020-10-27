Local man recognized by NASCAR for helping children battling cancer needs your vote

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Rich Langley’s employers at the Port of Virginia say he considers himself lucky.

Since 2010, he’s been dedicating his weekends to the Roc Solid Foundation, building playsets for children battling cancer. Now, he’s being recognized for it by an organization he’s been following for 45 years.

More than a decade since his first build, Langley has now been chosen as one of four national finalists for the NASCAR Foundation’s 2020 Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award.

The award recognizes a NASCAR fan who volunteers for children’s causes in their racing communities. Winning the award could mean a $100,000 donation from The NASCAR Foundation to Roc Solid.

“Roc Solid Foundation is a group of people that pour their heart-and-soul into building hope for kids with cancer,” Langley said. “These kids go through a lot, their families go through a lot, so if you can build hope and make that kid feel better by going out and spending a few hours, it’s worth every bit of it.”

In order to win, he must accumulate more votes than the three other nominees. The voting opened on this date and lasts until Nov. 4. The public can vote daily, and the winner will be announced Nov. 5.

To vote for Rich Langley and help the Roc Solid Foundation win $100,000, click here.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates in this story.

Latest Posts: