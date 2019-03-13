Local law firm offering free cab service on St. Patrick’s Day

SURABAYA, INDONESIA – MARCH 14: A waitress prepares green beers during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations at Sheraton Hotel on March 14, 2014 in Surabaya, Indonesia. Saint Patrick’s Day is an annual religious and cultural celebration on March 17th commemorating the patron saint of Ireland. It is a public holiday in Northern Ireland, and the Republic […]

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Don’t test your luck this St. Patrick’s Day. A local law firm is offering rides home on the holiday — and it won’t cost you any green.

Norfolk personal injury attorneys Kalfus & Nachman is providing its Safe Ride Home Program from 6 p.m. until midnight on Sunday to help keep people from driving drunk. The program is available to anyone in the 757 area who indulged too much to drive and needs a safe ride home.

The firm said this is meant to get people home safe. Do not try to use the offer to get transportation from one drinking spot to another. They also recommend having a backup plan in case of high demand.

You must be 21 or older to get a free cab ride home. Call the Norfolk Black & White Cab at (757) 855-4444 to participate in the Safe Ride Home program. To learn more and to download the reimbursement form, click here.