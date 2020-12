SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Students and staff from Smithfield High School’s “Beta Club” provided gifts to twenty local children.

According to a school spokeswoman, their annual “Angel Tree” program prompted the group to purchase dolls, LEGOs, sports equipment, and other items.











Courtesy of IOW County Schools

The group also collected diapers and plastic bags in response to a request from the Isle of Wight Christian Outreach Program.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.