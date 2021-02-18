Local gyms partner with nonprofit to create ‘Bravery Bags’ for families of kids with congenital heart defects

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One in 100 babies are born with congenital heart defects (CHD) each year. Two local gyms are partnering with nonprofit Mended Little Hearts of Coastal Virginia to create “Bravery Bags” to support families who have little ones with CHD.

A congenital heart defect means there is something wrong with the heart structure and the way the heart works. That may mean the heart is missing a chamber or has leaky valves.

For babies born with CHD, it often means immediate surgery, which is news no new mother wants to hear.

“The words ‘Your baby, Eli, will need life-saving heart surgery,’ it’s just, you don’t know how to wrap your head around that,” said Tara Weimer.

Her second son, Eli, was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect soon after his birth five years ago.

“I just remember wires everywhere and they told me I couldn’t hold him,” Weimer said.

Eli was flown to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he had two surgeries.

“I was so scared because I had to hand my baby over to someone I didn’t know and they were going to operate on his heart — and a newborn’s heart is the size of a walnut,” said Weimer.

It was in the hospital in Philadelphia that Weimer got a “Bravery Bag” from the local chapter of Mended Little Hearts.

“This is something that helps them feel like they’re not alone,” said Crystal McCullough, who runs Mended Little Hearts of Coastal Virginia. “When they’re scared and when they’re worried and when they have no idea what’s going on or what to ask, this is full of the solutions and comfort for them.”

McCullough chartered the local chapter of the nonprofit back in 2017.

“It was right after my son passed away from his congenital heart defect,” McCullough said. “His name is Logan and he was 4 months old when he passed away unexpectedly in between his surgeries.”

McCullough now helps other local families who have babies with CHD through Mended Little Hearts of Coastal Virginia.

Weimer does, too. She and fellow Burn Boot Camp trainer Brett Timpano are collecting items at their gyms, to assemble as many Bravery Bags as possible.

“We’re taking any small toiletries, we’re taking stuffed animals, small bags of snacks, toothbrushes,” said Timpano. “What we’re trying to do is give back to families and take care of families that might need a little bit of help right now.”

That help was crucial for Weimer, as she now approaches the five-year anniversary of Eli’s life-saving surgery.

“We might not be celebrating his birthday if we didn’t have a ‘heart-aversary’,” said Weimer.

To donate, you can contact Weimer at Burn Boot Camp Norfolk, VA or Timpano at Burn Boot Camp Virginia Beach – Hilltop, VA. They are collecting items through the end of February. The gyms are also holding a raffle to raise money for Mended Little Hearts of Coastal Virginia.

You can also reach out to Mended Little Hearts of Coastal Virginia for more information and ways to get involved.